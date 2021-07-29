Mumbai: John Graham, president & chief executive officer of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), on Thursday announced the appointment of Suyi Kim as senior managing director & global head of private equity effective 15 September. Kim will continue to be a member of the senior management team of the pension fund.

Kim will lead the private equity department, which makes investments globally, both directly and with partners. The PE team focuses on close alignment of interests between shareholders and management, delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns over extended time horizons. PE maintains relationships with 160 private equity fund managers and other specialized partners. As of March 31, 2021, PE managed C$125.1 billion in assets.

Most recently, Kim served as senior managing director and head of Asia Pacific, responsible for leading CPP Investments’ activities in Asia Pacific and overseeing its portfolio of Asia Pacific investments.

“Suyi’s background in private equity, extensive experience leading our Asia Pacific business and deep knowledge of the organization makes her ideally suited for this role, and demonstrates the depth of our leadership team," Graham said. “CPP Investments is one of the top private equity investors globally, and I am confident that with her global expertise, Suyi will build on the success of a strong and experienced PE team to continue to deliver solid long-term results for CPP contributors and beneficiaries."

Kim joined CPP Investments in 2007 after gaining global private equity experience at Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and The Carlyle Group. She also worked at McKinsey & Co. in various Asian countries and at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Kim opened the Hong Kong office in 2008 and launched and led CPP Investments’ PE business in Asia before taking on her current role.

