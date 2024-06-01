Canada’s CPP hits a record in India. But loses flavour for emerging markets
CPP Investments' assets under management in India rose to C$28 billion in FY24, led by expansions in public markets and substantial infrastructure investments
The pension fund manager, however, has decided to reduce its allocations to emerging markets, which could affect its investments in India
CPP Investments, among Canada’s largest pension funds, reported a surge in its assets under management in India to a record C$28 billion in fiscal year 2023-24, even as it signalled a strategic shift in its exposure to emerging markets.