Home >Companies >News >Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra cut MCLR
Public sector banks

Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra cut MCLR

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST PTI

  • Bengaluru-based Canara Bank has cut its one-year MCLR to 7.55 per cent from 7.65 per cent while Bank of Maharashtra cut by 10 basis points

MUMBAI : State-run Canara Bank and Bank of Maharashtra on Monday announced reduction in their marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points and 20 basis points, respectively, across all tenors, effective July 7.

Bengaluru-based Canara Bank has cut its one-year MCLR to 7.55 per cent from 7.65 per cent earlier.

Overnight and one-month lending rates have been cut by 10 basis points to 7.20 per cent each. Three months MCLR rate has been revised to 7.45 per cent from 7.55 per cent, Canara Bank said in a release.

Pune-headquartered Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has reduced one-year MCLR to 7.50 per cent from 7.70 per cent.

Its overnight, one-month and three months MCLR have been cut to 7 per cent (from 7.20 per cent), 7.10 per cent (from 7.30 per cent) and 7.20 per cent (from 7.40 per cent), respectively.

BoM has revised downwards its six months MCLR to 7.30 per cent from 7.50 per cent.

"The reduction in our MCLR is aimed to support economic growth and industrial development," BoM said in a release.

The lender has slashed MCLR for the fourth consecutive month.

