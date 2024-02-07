Canara Bank board to consider stock split on February 26

The Canara Bank board will consider the stock split of the company on February 26, the bank informed the exchanges on February 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Board of Directors of the Bank is set to convene on Monday, 26th February 2024. The purpose of the meeting is to obtain in-principle approval for the Sub-Division/Split of the Equity Shares, pending the necessary clearance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other relevant statutory bodies," the filing said.

The bank further informed that keeping in line with Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) regulations on insider trading, "the trading window for Directors, Designated Persons, their relatives, and Connected Persons associated with the Bank" will remain closed from February 7-28, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canara Bank Q3 results Canara Bank on January 24 reported a net profit of ₹3,656 crore for the third quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 26.87 percent from ₹2,881.5 crore in the same period last year.

The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) during the December quarter rose 9.5 percent to ₹9,417 crore from ₹8,600 crore, YoY. Net interest margin (NIM) was improved by 9 bps to 3.02 percent but was flat sequentially.

The bank’s loan growth in Q3FY24 stood at 12.6 percent YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The asset quality of Canara Bank improved sequentially during the quarter ended December 2023. Its Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) fell 5.1 percent to ₹41,722 crore from ₹43.955.6 crore, while Net-Non Performing Assets (NNPA) dropped 3 percent to ₹12,176 crore from ₹12,554 crore, QoQ.

Slippages increased to ₹3,176 crore as against ₹2,987 crore, QoQ.

The gross NPA ratio declined 37 bps to 4.39 percent from 4.76 percent in the September quarter, while the Net NPA ratio decreased by 9 bps to 1.32 percent from 1.41 percent, QoQ. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bank’s provisions in Q3FY24 dropped to ₹1,899 crore from ₹2,609 crore in the September quarter and from ₹3,124 crore, due to lower writeback of the provision in standard assets.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 89.01 percent as of December 2023 from 86.32 percent as of December 2022.

The Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio stood at 4.39 percent as of December 2023 against 4.76 percent in September 2023, and 5.89 percent as of December 2022. The Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) ratio stood at 1.32 percent as of December 2023 against 1.41 percent as of September 2023, and 1.96 percent as of December 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

