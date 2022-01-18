Canara Bank, Lendingkart tie up to offer up to 10 lakh loan to MSMEs online

"We are always on the lookout for ways to improve the flow of credit to the unserved/underserved sector of the economy at an affordable cost. As a step forward, we are pleased to enter into a Co-Lending agreement with M/s Lendingkart Finance Limited to cater to the credit needs of MSMEs falling under the MUDRA category. Further, the loans will be originated and sanctioned end to end leveraged through the digital platform which will offer hassle free access to the MSMEs under the gloomy COVID19 scenario," said A. Manimekhalai, executive director, Canara Bank.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}