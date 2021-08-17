OPEN APP
Canara Bank approved opening of Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of equity shares of face value 10 each on Tuesday. The floor price for the QIP has been set at 155.58 per equity share.

The bank may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price so calculated for the QIP, the public sector lender said in a regulatory filing today.

The Canara Bank's Sub Committee of the Board-Capital Planning Process, in its meeting today, also approved and adopted the “Preliminary Placement Document dated August 17, 2021, and the application form dated August 17, 2021, in connection with the QIP."

The state-run lender expects to raise 2,500 crore via the QIP.

The board had approved the QIP on May 28, which received shareholders approval by the way of a special resolution at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on August 3, 2021.

Canara Bank's Sub Committee of the Board-Capital Planning Process will meet on August 23, Monday, to consider and determine the issue price for the equity shares as well the number of shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the QIP.

The QIP is part of a fundraising plan listed by Canara Bank to raise 9,000 crore during the financial year 2021-22. Apart from the QIP, the lender is also planning to raise 4,000 crore through Additional Tier I Basel III compliant bonds, and another 2,500 crore via Additional Tier II Basel III compliant bonds.

The Canara Bank share closed Tuesday at 152.65 on BSE, down 4.80 points or 3.05 per cent.

