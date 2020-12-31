Canara Bank raises 1,635 cr through AT-1 bonds

Canara Bank raises ₹1,635 cr through AT-1 bonds1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 09:15 PM IST
State-owned Canara Bank on Thursday said it has raised ₹1,635 crore through issuance of additional tier-I bonds. “Canara Bank has raised capital by issuing additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds to the tune of ₹1,635 crore at 8.50% coupon on December 31, 2020," a release said.
This will help the lender increase its capital adequacy ratio.
As at September-end 2020, the bank's capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) stood at 12.77%. Out of this, tier-I was 9.54% and tier-II was 3.23%.
In the second quarter ended September 2020, the bank reported 28% dip in profit after tax at ₹444 crore compared to ₹616 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
