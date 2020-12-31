OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Canara Bank raises 1,635 cr through AT-1 bonds
Canara Bank
Canara Bank

Canara Bank raises 1,635 cr through AT-1 bonds

1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 09:15 PM IST PTI

As at September-end 2020, the bank's capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) stood at 12.77% and out of this, tier-I was 9.54% and tier-II was 3.23%

State-owned Canara Bank on Thursday said it has raised 1,635 crore through issuance of additional tier-I bonds. “Canara Bank has raised capital by issuing additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds to the tune of 1,635 crore at 8.50% coupon on December 31, 2020," a release said.

This will help the lender increase its capital adequacy ratio.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

As at September-end 2020, the bank's capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) stood at 12.77%. Out of this, tier-I was 9.54% and tier-II was 3.23%.

In the second quarter ended September 2020, the bank reported 28% dip in profit after tax at 444 crore compared to 616 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout