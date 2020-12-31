Subscribe
Canara Bank raises 1,635 cr through AT-1 bonds

1 min read . 09:15 PM IST PTI

As at September-end 2020, the bank's capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) stood at 12.77% and out of this, tier-I was 9.54% and tier-II was 3.23%

This will help the lender increase its capital adequacy ratio.

As at September-end 2020, the bank's capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) stood at 12.77%. Out of this, tier-I was 9.54% and tier-II was 3.23%.

In the second quarter ended September 2020, the bank reported 28% dip in profit after tax at 444 crore compared to 616 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

