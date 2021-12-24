Canara Bank raises 2,500 crore through bonds

"Our bank came out with the issuance of ₹2,500 crore of tier-II bonds on December 12, 2021. The bank received a total bid amount of ₹9,374 crore, out of which full issuance of ₹2,500 crore was accepted at a coupon rate of 7.09 per cent per annum," the bank said.

