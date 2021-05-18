Canara Bank swung to profit in March quarter as it reported a net profit of ₹1,011 crore in Q4FY21 as compared to ₹3,259 crore of net loss posted in the same quarter last year. The bank's net interest income (NII) rose 68.4% to ₹5,589 crore as against ₹3,318 crore year-on-year (YoY).

The asset quality deteriorated as the gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 8.93% versus 7.46% on a sequential basis while the net NPAs stood at 3.82% as compared to 2.64%. Provisions and contingencies fell to ₹4,134.15 from ₹5,375.38 crore on a yearly basis.

The bank's scrip was trading over 3% lower at ₹149 per share on the BSE at around 2:20 pm on Tuesday.

