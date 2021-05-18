Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Canara Bank reports Q4 net profit at 1,011 crore

Canara Bank reports Q4 net profit at 1,011 crore

Premium
Canara Bank
1 min read . 02:26 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The asset quality deteriorated as the gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 8.93% versus 7.46% on a sequential basis while the net NPAs stood at 3.82% as compared to 2.64%.

Canara Bank swung to profit in March quarter as it reported a net profit of 1,011 crore in Q4FY21 as compared to 3,259 crore of net loss posted in the same quarter last year. The bank's net interest income (NII) rose 68.4% to 5,589 crore as against 3,318 crore year-on-year (YoY).

Canara Bank swung to profit in March quarter as it reported a net profit of 1,011 crore in Q4FY21 as compared to 3,259 crore of net loss posted in the same quarter last year. The bank's net interest income (NII) rose 68.4% to 5,589 crore as against 3,318 crore year-on-year (YoY).

The asset quality deteriorated as the gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 8.93% versus 7.46% on a sequential basis while the net NPAs stood at 3.82% as compared to 2.64%. Provisions and contingencies fell to 4,134.15 from 5,375.38 crore on a yearly basis.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The asset quality deteriorated as the gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 8.93% versus 7.46% on a sequential basis while the net NPAs stood at 3.82% as compared to 2.64%. Provisions and contingencies fell to 4,134.15 from 5,375.38 crore on a yearly basis.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The bank's scrip was trading over 3% lower at 149 per share on the BSE at around 2:20 pm on Tuesday.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!