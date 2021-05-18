Canara Bank reports Q4 net profit at 1,011 crore

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canara Bank swung to profit in March quarter as it reported a net profit of ₹1,011 crore in Q4FY21 as compared to ₹3,259 crore of net loss posted in the same quarter last year. The bank's net interest income (NII) rose 68.4% to ₹5,589 crore as against ₹3,318 crore year-on-year (YoY).

The bank's scrip was trading over 3% lower at ₹149 per share on the BSE at around 2:20 pm on Tuesday.

