Canara Bank says exposure to Transstroy consortium lending at 678 cr

Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing that the bank's exposure to the Transstroy India is of ₹678.28 crore contrary to news claiming it to be an alleged fraud of ₹7,926 crore. "In this regard, it is clarified that the company was enjoying limits from various banks under multiple banking arrangement from 2001. Subsequently, a consortium with Canara Bank as leader with 13 other banks was formed in 2013 and the total limit sanctioned was ₹4,765.70 crore and the share of Canara Bank is only ₹678.28 crore," it said.