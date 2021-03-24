Canara Bank to e-auction 2,000 properties

So far, the bank has sold 1,450 properties valuing ₹886 crore in the current financial year
The interested bidders can also approach the respective branches to have detailed information about the properties put for sale
Canara Bank is conduction an e-auction of about 2,000 properties on 26 March. These are properties that the bank has attached and now in its possession.
The properties include residential flats, apartments, independent houses, industrial lands, commercial complexes, office spaces. Many of them are located in major metros – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai.