Home >Companies >News >Canara Bank to e-auction 2,000 properties

Canara Bank to e-auction 2,000 properties

Photo: Mint
1 min read . 08:00 PM IST Staff Writer

  • So far, the bank has sold 1,450 properties valuing 886 crore in the current financial year
  • The interested bidders can also approach the respective branches to have detailed information about the properties put for sale

Canara Bank is conduction an e-auction of about 2,000 properties on 26 March. These are properties that the bank has attached and now in its possession.

The properties include residential flats, apartments, independent houses, industrial lands, commercial complexes, office spaces. Many of them are located in major metros – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai.

So far, the bank has sold 1,450 properties valuing 886 crore in the current financial year.

The sale of the properties is conducted through online e-auction, where the prospective bidders can participate in the bidding process from anywhere.

The interested bidders can also approach the respective branches to have detailed information about the properties put for sale.

In the past month, even other big public sector banks had announced e-auction of properties, including State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank.

