Canara Bank to raise capital amounting up to 9,000 crore in 2021-22

Bengaluru: The Board of Directors of Canara Bank on Friday approved the bank's capital raising plan for 2021-22 amounting up to 9,000 crore by way of equity and debt instruments.

At a meeting, the Board gave its nod to raise equity share capital amounting up to 2,500 crore (including premium) by way of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) during the financial year out of the 9,000 crore, the bank said in a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

