Bengaluru: The Board of Directors of Canara Bank on Friday approved the bank's capital raising plan for 2021-22 amounting up to ₹9,000 crore by way of equity and debt instruments.

At a meeting, the Board gave its nod to raise equity share capital amounting up to ₹2,500 crore (including premium) by way of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) during the financial year out of the ₹9,000 crore, the bank said in a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

