Canara Bank to raise capital amounting up to 9,000 crore in 2021-22

The Board gave its nod to raise equity share capital amounting up to ₹2,500 crore (including premium)

Bengaluru: The Board of Directors of Canara Bank on Friday approved the bank's capital raising plan for 2021-22 amounting up to ₹9,000 crore by way of equity and debt instruments.

