Canara Bank to raise up to 2,000 cr via QIP

New Delhi: State-owned Canara Bank on Friday said its board approved raising an additional equity capital of up to ₹2,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

The QIP issue shall be within the overall maximum limit of board-approved capital raising plan for 2020-21 of ₹5,000 crore equity capital and is subject to market conditions and necessary approvals, the lender said in a stock exchange filing.

The bank's board at its meeting held on Friday decided to raise an "additional equity share capital amounting up to ₹2,000 crore, including securities premium, through the QIP route", it added.

As per the filing, the number of equity shares of the face value of ₹10 each in one or more tranches with a premium will be decided as per applicable guidelines/ regulations.

On Friday, shares of Canara Bank gained nearly five per cent to ₹87.30 on BSE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

