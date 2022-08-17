Canara HSBC Life Insurance launched its‘Canara HSBC Life Insurance App’ on the 75th Independence Day of India. The app, available on android, iOS devices and web portal, offers access to policy details, the option to receive timely alerts, pay the premium, and track fund value among others.

According to the company, in the first phase of the launch, the app will allow customers to manage their existing policies and subsequently will include servicing options along with a new policy purchase facility, stated the press release.

“We at Canara HSBC Life Insurance strive to live by our philosophy of Customer First. The app is one among many initiatives that we have taken keeping the customer at the centre of what we do. The launch of the app will enable customers to access their insurance policies, thereby increasing the accessibility of our services and will also help in connecting with customers for their requirements in no time. Financial independence is something which reaps in great benefits if it is within a required set of time, with our newly launched service offering, customers will get periodic updates so they never falter their financial protection and cover remains intact for the specified period of time,“ said Anuj Mathur, MD & CEO, Canara HSBC Life Insurance.

“With the launch of our new app, we want to ensure full flexibility as well as empowerment for our consumers in their day-to-day servicing needs. The launch of the Canara HSBC Life Insurance mobile application brings us one step closer to our goal of providing our customers with a digitally seamless experience. The app is designed on a cloud-based technology solution, allowing customers to carry out desired actions with ease. It has a simple and user-friendly interface and is powered by superior technology which enables protection of all secure data. Customers will only need to install the app once and will have continued access to their policy information," said Sachin Dutta, chief operating officer, Canara HSBC Life Insurance.