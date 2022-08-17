Canara HSBC Life Insurance launches customer mobile app1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 02:06 PM IST
The app offers access to policy details, the option to receive timely alerts, pay the premium, and track fund value among others.
Canara HSBC Life Insurance launched its‘Canara HSBC Life Insurance App’ on the 75th Independence Day of India. The app, available on android, iOS devices and web portal, offers access to policy details, the option to receive timely alerts, pay the premium, and track fund value among others.