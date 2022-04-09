Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance announced the appointment of Jyoti Vaswani as their new chief investment officer (CIO). In her new role, she will be responsible for managing the investment assets of the company, both equity and fixed income.

According to the company, Vaswani brings over 25 years of rich experience in the mutual fund and life insurance industry, having worked in the capacity of a CIO with major life insurance companies including Future Generali Life Insurance, Aviva Life Insurance and her most recent stint being with Reliance Nippon Life Insurance company.

The company also said that Vaswani has expertise in understanding macro-economic environments and analyzing business models of companies. Prior to entering the insurance sector, Vaswani spent nearly a decade in the mutual funds sector. Over the years, she has garnered experience in the fields of investment management, risk management, business strategy, marketing and sales, branding and compliance.

Speaking on the appointment, Anuj Mathur, MD & CEO, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance, said, “I am pleased to welcome Vaswani to our leadership team. We are confident that the vast experience that she brings with her will lead the organization to further heights. We already have a strong women presence in our senior management team and with Vaswani joining us with her diverse knowledge, ideas and energy we are sure to emerge as a stronger player in the life insurance domain."

On her appointment, Vaswani said, “I am excited to be a part of the Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance team and look forward to the start of this new journey. Though the past few months have been challenging for the markets, I am quite thrilled about managing the investment and fund portfolio of the company and contributing to the overall sustainable growth of the organization."

Vaswani, over the years, has been conferred with awards and recognitions such as the ‘Women Investment Officer of the Year’ by Insurance Alertss, ‘Femina Present World Women Leadership Congress Award’ by the World Women Leadership Congress, ‘Top 100 Women in Finance- Leading’ award by AIWMI to name a few.

