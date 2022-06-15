Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance rebranded as Canara HSBC Life Insurance

Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance rebranded as Canara HSBC Life Insurance2 min read . 05:50 PM IST
- All existing policyholders will continue to enjoy the benefits of its existing policies under the new brand identity
Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance will be rebranded as Canara HSBC Life Insurance. All existing policyholders will continue to enjoy the benefits of its existing policies under the new brand identity, said the firm.
Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance will be rebranded as Canara HSBC Life Insurance. All existing policyholders will continue to enjoy the benefits of its existing policies under the new brand identity, said the firm.
L V Prabhakar, MD & CEO, Canara Bank & Chairman, Canara HSBC Life Insurance said, “Canara HSBC Life Insurance is aimed towards increasing financial inclusion, insurance awareness and accelerating wealth generation for the clients. Under this partnership, the Bank is well placed to provide our customers a choice of life insurance products that best suits their needs and convenience. Our banking and digital channels serve a very important medium for company to reach their perspective customer".
L V Prabhakar, MD & CEO, Canara Bank & Chairman, Canara HSBC Life Insurance said, “Canara HSBC Life Insurance is aimed towards increasing financial inclusion, insurance awareness and accelerating wealth generation for the clients. Under this partnership, the Bank is well placed to provide our customers a choice of life insurance products that best suits their needs and convenience. Our banking and digital channels serve a very important medium for company to reach their perspective customer".
The company has embarked on a digital transformation journey and has also been investing in cloud-based technologies and micro-services-oriented architecture on a constant basis. Canara HSBC Life is developing a customer mobility platform that will provide a solid digital architecture for customer support and engagement. The company has recorded 105% growth in digital sales during the last financial year, said the firm.
Anuj Mathur, MD & CEO, Canara HSBC Life Insurance said, “With our renewed promise towards protection and customer service, we will continue to reinforce our core brand ethos of client centricity and grow our digital and network presence, allowing customers to access our innovative products and best-in-class services on the go.“
Tarannum Hasib, chief distribution officer, Canara HSBC Life Insurance said, “The new logo is based on the Company’s strong parentage, technology, and people - the three pillars that have helped it become what it is today. Our new campaign #PromisesKaPartner serves as a reminder and nudge to Indians to rethink their aspirations, as well as a promise from us to stand by our customers and assist them in keeping their promises. We will continue to look ahead as an organization and strengthen the strong brand while ensuring the new identity compliments our innovative offerings, digital distribution, and improved customer servicing.“
The company has well-established distribution network in Tier 1, 2 and 3 markets and offers a vast portfolio of insurance products and solutions to its customers. The timing of the new renewed corporate brand aligns with the significant transformation that is taking place across the organization. Canara HSBC Life Insurance’s product suite offers more than 35 plans under child savings, long-term savings, retirement solutions etc, said the firm.