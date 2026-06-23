US FDA sends SOS to Indian drugmakers for critical cancer medicine amid US shortage

“IDMA has received a communication from the US FDA India Office seeking assistance in identifying potential manufacturers capable of supplying ifosfamide Injection 1 g and/or 3 g to help address an ongoing drug shortage in the US,” the IDMA said in a communication dated 19 June 2026 to its members, which Mint reviewed. “The US FDA is interested in information from manufacturers that are currently producing or have the capability to produce these products for any market.”