US FDA sends SOS to Indian drugmakers for critical cancer medicine amid US shortage

New Delhi: The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has reached out to Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers for a critical cancer medicine that is currently in short supply, according to two Indian government officials and a document reviewed by Mint.
The US FDA sent an SOS to the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA) to identify potential manufacturers capable of supplying ifosfamide, which is used to treat testicular, bladder and lung cancers.
“IDMA has received a communication from the US FDA India Office seeking assistance in identifying potential manufacturers capable of supplying ifosfamide Injection 1 g and/or 3 g to help address an ongoing drug shortage in the US,” the IDMA said in a communication dated 19 June 2026 to its members, which Mint reviewed. “The US FDA is interested in information from manufacturers that are currently producing or have the capability to produce these products for any market.”