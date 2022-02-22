OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Cannot afford a Porsche? But here's something to cheer. IPO likely soon

Cannot afford a Porsche? But here's something to cheer. IPO likely soon

Bloomberg Intelligence estimates Porsche could be valued at between 60 billlion euros and 85 billion euros ($96 billion), compared with a current market value of around 112 billion euros for the entire group (Photo: Bloomberg)Premium
Bloomberg Intelligence estimates Porsche could be valued at between 60 billlion euros and 85 billion euros ($96 billion), compared with a current market value of around 112 billion euros for the entire group (Photo: Bloomberg)
 1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2022, 05:13 PM IST Bloomberg

Volkswagen AG is in advanced talks for a potential initial public offering of its highly profitable Porsche sportscar brand to help fund record investments and unlock value for shareholders

Listen to this article

Volkswagen AG is in advanced talks for a potential initial public offering of its highly profitable Porsche sportscar brand to help fund record investments and unlock value for shareholders. VW and Porsche Automobil Holding SE negotiated a framework agreement to form the basis for preparing a potential IPO, the company said Tuesday in a statement.

VW’s preferred shares surged as much as 9.2% in Frankfurt trading.

VW has been pushing for years to adopt a less centralized corporate structure to become more nimble and step up its challenge of Tesla Inc. It launched electric cars like the ID.4 and the Porsche Taycan, but its market valuation is still dwarfed by Tesla.

Bloomberg Intelligence estimates Porsche could be valued at between 60 billlion euros and 85 billion euros ($96 billion), compared with a current market value of around 112 billion euros for the entire group. Apart from the main VW car brand and Porsche the German manufacturer also owns nameplates like Audi, Lamborghini and Bentley.

MINT PREMIUM See All


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout