Cannot afford a Porsche? But here's something to cheer. IPO likely soon

Cannot afford a Porsche? But here's something to cheer. IPO likely soon

Bloomberg Intelligence estimates Porsche could be valued at between 60 billlion euros and 85 billion euros ($96 billion), compared with a current market value of around 112 billion euros for the entire group
1 min read . 05:13 PM IST Bloomberg

Volkswagen AG is in advanced talks for a potential initial public offering of its highly profitable Porsche sportscar brand to help fund record investments and unlock value for shareholders

Volkswagen AG is in advanced talks for a potential initial public offering of its highly profitable Porsche sportscar brand to help fund record investments and unlock value for shareholders. VW and Porsche Automobil Holding SE negotiated a framework agreement to form the basis for preparing a potential IPO, the company said Tuesday in a statement.

VW’s preferred shares surged as much as 9.2% in Frankfurt trading.

VW has been pushing for years to adopt a less centralized corporate structure to become more nimble and step up its challenge of Tesla Inc. It launched electric cars like the ID.4 and the Porsche Taycan, but its market valuation is still dwarfed by Tesla.

Bloomberg Intelligence estimates Porsche could be valued at between 60 billlion euros and 85 billion euros ($96 billion), compared with a current market value of around 112 billion euros for the entire group. Apart from the main VW car brand and Porsche the German manufacturer also owns nameplates like Audi, Lamborghini and Bentley.

