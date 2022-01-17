Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd has received repeat order from Raymond Realty worth ₹231 crores for civil core and shell Works for premium project at Raymond, the company informed the stock exchanges.

"We are delighted that Raymond Limited have shown their confidence in Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited and awarded works at their Civil core & shell Works for Premium Project at Raymond Limited, Thane. We remain confident of delivering these projects within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction," Rahul Katyal, Managing Director said.

"At Capacit'e, it is our continuous endeavour to add quality orders from existing and new clients and we are confident on the growing execution capabilities of the company," he added.

With the latest order, the company's order book has reached ₹9,000 crore.

Capacit'e Infraprojects is a leading building construction company having presence in MMR, NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and Pune, with specialization in construction of high rise buildings.

On Monday, Capacit'e Infraprojects shares closed 0.47% lower at ₹168.90 apiece on NSE.

