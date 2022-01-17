Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Capacit'e Infraprojects bags 231-cr work order from Raymond Realty in Mumbai

Capacit'e Infraprojects bags 231-cr work order from Raymond Realty in Mumbai

On Monday, Capacit'e Infraprojects shares closed 0.47% lower at 168.90 apiece on NSE.
1 min read . 05:50 PM IST Livemint

  • With the latest order, Capacit'e Infraprojects order book has reached 9,000 crore.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd has received repeat order from Raymond Realty worth 231 crores for civil core and shell Works for premium project at Raymond, the company informed the stock exchanges.

Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd has received repeat order from Raymond Realty worth 231 crores for civil core and shell Works for premium project at Raymond, the company informed the stock exchanges.

"We are delighted that Raymond Limited have shown their confidence in Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited and awarded works at their Civil core & shell Works for Premium Project at Raymond Limited, Thane. We remain confident of delivering these projects within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction," Rahul Katyal, Managing Director said.

"We are delighted that Raymond Limited have shown their confidence in Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited and awarded works at their Civil core & shell Works for Premium Project at Raymond Limited, Thane. We remain confident of delivering these projects within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction," Rahul Katyal, Managing Director said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"At Capacit'e, it is our continuous endeavour to add quality orders from existing and new clients and we are confident on the growing execution capabilities of the company," he added.

With the latest order, the company's order book has reached 9,000 crore.

Capacit'e Infraprojects is a leading building construction company having presence in MMR, NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and Pune, with specialization in construction of high rise buildings.

On Monday, Capacit'e Infraprojects shares closed 0.47% lower at 168.90 apiece on NSE.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!