Capex plans hit as 2nd wave derails recovery

Project stalling rates, calculated as the value of stalled projects as a proportion of total projects under implementation, were on a downward trajectory of late. But in the June quarter, the stalling rate inched upwards for government projects, as states resorted to localized lockdowns. Private sector stalling rates reduced by over one percentage point but still remains high. Lack of funds continues to be the main cause of projects getting stalled, with a 15% share in the list of reasons.