Capex plans revive as demand picks up

Rising international steel prices, low input costs and domestic demand recovery have helped large steel mills deliver blockbuster performances in the September quarter. That is expected to continue in this quarter . However, steel mills—some of the largest capex spenders—are still unwilling to recommit to their postponed investment programmes. In a recent interview, T.V. Narendran, managing director and chief executive of Tata Steel Ltd, said despite the recent recovery the company would not be reconsidering its decision to slash its annual capex budget of ₹9,500 crore by half this fiscal.