NEW DELHI : In tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for a self-reliant India, the government has decided to not sell over 1,000 non-swadeshi products from firms like Jaguar, Eureka Forbes, HUL (foods) at paramilitary forces' canteens from today.

The Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars (KPKB), the parent body that runs paramilitary canteens across India, said from microwave ovens to footwear and branded products like Tommy Hilfiger shirts, over 1000 imported products will now not be available at its canteens. Apart from this, seven firms importing products including Skechers, Ferrero, Red Bull, Victorinox, Safilo (Polaroid, Carrera) have also been de-listed.

The KPKB has also stopped several products of companies, which have not provided the information sought by them.

The KPKB has divided all products into three categories.

"In pursuance to the decision taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government of India, Swadeshi Goods only will be sold through KPKB Bhandars w.e.f. June 1, 2020. In the process of implementation of the decision in letter and spirit, product-wise information was sought from all of the registered firms vide this office," KPKB said in a letter sent to all paramilitary forces.

The central police canteens sell products to cater almost 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh personnel serving in CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles.

According to official communication by the Home Ministry based on the information submitted by the firms, this office has categorized all listed products in three categories Category 1 - Products Purely Made in India, Category 2 -Raw Materials Imported but Products Manufactured/Assembled in India, and Category 3 - Purely Imported Products.

Products falling under Category 1 and Category 2 will be allowed to be on KPKB inventory and for sale, through KPKB Bhandars whereas products falling under Category 3 will stand de-listed with effect from June 1 and their sale will not be allowed with effect from June 1.

Some products which have been de-listed are -- Colgate Palmolive products like body wash and mouth wash, Havells products like hair straighteners, HUL (GSK) certain categories of Horlicks, HUL Magnum chocolate ice cream, Loreal Maybelline Kajal, Several products of LG electronics, Mars chocolates a few Nivea products, a few products of Philips, Bajaj and Panasonic, Blue star, Abbott healthcare product Similac Isomil, several Addidas body spray sold by Cavincare, Eureka Forbes products, Gillette and vector products sold by P&G, Red Bull energy drink, Air freshener Airsick (Reckitt Benckiser), Safari Samsonite luggage products and few VIP luggage products, a few products of Samsung, Sleepwell blanket range, Few Range of Timex, Two products of TTK Prestige, Real fruit juice, SKECHERS footwear range.

