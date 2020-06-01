CAPF canteens ban non-swadeshi products from HUL, Jaguar, Eureka Forbes, others

"In pursuance to the decision taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government of India, Swadeshi Goods only will be sold through KPKB Bhandars w.e.f. June 1, 2020. In the process of implementation of the decision in letter and spirit, product-wise information was sought from all of the registered firms vide this office," KPKB said in a letter sent to all paramilitary forces.