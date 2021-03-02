Capgemini is betting on what the French software services company calls “intelligent industry" to drive its next phase of growth, a top executive said.

Intelligent industry refers to companies digitizing key industrial parts of their businesses through the use of embedded software, data, and new-generation wireless connectivity to enter the next stage of digital transformation.

“Cloud, data, ER&D (engineering and research & development), 5G, and edge computing are the big technology focus areas we are building our solutions around globally," Ashwin Yardi, CEO of Capgemini in India, said in an interview.

As part of this, during the peak of the pandemic last year, Capgemini launched its first set of intelligent industry offerings that leverage the company’s capabilities in data, digital, and industrial technologies. The new offerings are aimed at enabling communications service providers, network equipment providers, and enterprises across industries to implement 5G and edge technologies at scale.

Capgemini has also been taking the inorganic route as part of its strategy to build on its intelligent industry capabilities. Last year, it completed the acquisition of Paris-based engineering consulting firm Altran Technologies for about $4.1 billion. Altran is expected to complement Capgemini’s ER&D capabilities. About one-third of Altran’s employees are based in India and are now part of Capgemini’s India team of 125,000 employees.

In November, Capgemini also entered into an agreement to acquire Australia-based RXP Services to strengthen its capabilities in digital, data, and cloud. This acquisition is in line with Capgemini’s strong focus in the Asia-Pacific region.

“There would be pockets of acquisitions focused on key niche technologies in the market," Yardi said.

Capgemini plans to hire about 30,000 people in India, the company’s single-largest talent hub, in 2021 to meet demand from clients across the globe. Like most IT services companies, Capgemini’s revenues from the India market are relatively much smaller, but growing “reasonably well", Yardi said.

