Capgemini bets on ‘intelligent industry’

Capgemini has also been taking the inorganic route as part of its strategy to build on its intelligent industry capabilities. Last year, it completed the acquisition of Paris-based engineering consulting firm Altran Technologies for about $4.1 billion. Altran is expected to complement Capgemini’s ER&D capabilities. About one-third of Altran’s employees are based in India and are now part of Capgemini’s India team of 125,000 employees.