Capgemini to buy IT firm WNS for $3.3 billion to expand AI operations, expects boost in earnings per share

France’s Capgemini SE plans to acquire IT outsourcing firm WNS Holdings Ltd. for $3.3 billion, beating rival suitors to a deal aimed at expanding its AI operations.

The French group said it’s agreed to take over the smaller US-listed firm for $76.50 per share, a premium of about 28% to WNS’s average price over the past 90 days. Capgemini expects the deal to boost its earnings per share by about 4% on a normalized basis in 2026.

The acquisition underscores how IT services firms from Capgemini to Accenture Plc are spending heavily on artificial intelligence, which companies around the world are racing to adopt. At the same time, their clients are exploring ways to improve efficiency throughout their operations.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Keshav Murugesh, WNS serves more than 600 clients and operates in 13 countries, according to its website. In April, it reported better-than-anticipated quarterly earnings, though revenue declined slightly.

