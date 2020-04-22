BENGALURU : At a time when many companies have hit a pause on hiring, IT services firm Capgemini will continue to digitally onboard new employees in India despite the challenges arising due to the covid-19 outbreak, it said Wednesday.

The French IT major has a significant presence in India with 125,000 employees, nearly half of its global headcount of 270,000.

“We will continue to hire as per plans and client requirements," Ashwin Yardi, chief executive officer, Capgemini India told Mint. He added that the hiring will be across freshers and laterals with a focus on new-age technologies such as digital, cloud, and data analytics.

“We hired more than 6000 employees in Q1 out of which approximately 4,000 are lateral hires and 2,000 are freshers," said Yardi. “In Q2, we have rolled out offers to more than 4,000 lateral hires and will be on-boarding all of them." Capgemini follows the calendar year.

The IT services major also said that it will honour all campus offers made to the college graduates this year, although their joining dates may be deferred due to delay in examinations owing to the covid-19 crisis.

“We have more than 8,000 LOIs (letters of intent) with various campuses. Since there is impact of engineering examinations, the fresher onboarding will start once the exams are completed," Yardi said. “Every year, the joining is always planned over 6 to 8 months in phased manner. At this point, we are confident of onboarding as per our commitment and annualised plans."

Even during the lockdown period, Capgemini continued to onboard employees across grades using digital means. “The digital onboarding also included completing their joining formalities online. Our onboarding process is fully digital now as we believe in going paperless…This involves mix of human involvement enabled by technology enablement including automation solutions," Yardi said.

Capgemini is also going ahead with increments and promotions for all junior-level employees effective 1 April. “This will ensure coverage of more than 70% of our colleagues in this cycle," Yardi said.

For senior consultants and managers and above, salary increments will be effective 1 July, with increment letters being released in June. “This will be done as per plan and in line with our commitment to ensure market competitiveness across all grades," Yardi said. “Our variable pay assessment for year 2019 has been concluded and the pay-out has been made to all eligible employees along with the March 2020 payroll."

Capgemini’s hiring, salary hikes, and promotions come at a time when other IT firms like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd, Infosys Ltd, and Wipro Ltd have suspended all such activities for now though campus offers will be honoured. While TCS and Infosys said they will not layoff any employees on grounds of covid-19, Wipro said it was considering “all options" to keep costs under control indicating it does not rule out layoffs.