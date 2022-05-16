“Chappuis Halder’s addition will contribute further to our in-depth expertise of financial services, a key condition to be able to advise and help our clients in the industry with their business transformation," said Anirban Bose, CEO of Capgemini’s Financial Services Strategic Business Unit and Group Executive Board Member. “With Chappuis Halder, we are strengthening further our ability to deliver end-to-end transformation to clients in financial services."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}