French IT services major Capgemini said on Monday it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Chappuis Halder & Cie (Chappuis Halder), a global strategy and management consulting firm specialising in the financial services industry.
The transaction is expected to be completed within the coming months. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.
With Chappuis Halder’s specific industry focus, this acquisition will strengthen the Capgemini Group’s capabilities to advise banking, wealth management, and insurance clients in North America, Europe and South-East Asia.
“The acquisition will also add to the Group’s in-demand specialist consulting services in environment, social & governance (ESG) and climate risk strategy," Capgemini said in a statement.
Headquartered in Luxembourg, Chappuis Halder is a nearly 150-people consulting firm, with main offices in North America (New York and Montreal), Europe (Paris and Geneva) and South-East Asia (Singapore and Hong Kong).
“Chappuis Halder’s addition will contribute further to our in-depth expertise of financial services, a key condition to be able to advise and help our clients in the industry with their business transformation," said Anirban Bose, CEO of Capgemini’s Financial Services Strategic Business Unit and Group Executive Board Member. “With Chappuis Halder, we are strengthening further our ability to deliver end-to-end transformation to clients in financial services."
Capgemini helps clients address their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, leveraging cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering, and platforms. The Group reported global revenues of €18 billion in 2021.