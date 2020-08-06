BENGALURU: Capgemini plans to reskill about 50,000 employees in India over the next six months to help clients meet changing business needs by adopting emerging technologies.

The French IT major has over 1,25,000 employees in India of its global headcount of 2,70,000.

"We strive to equip employees with the requisite skills to deliver quality service to clients and provide learning opportunities for continuous development," said Selvan Dorairaj, vice president & head of Learning and Development - India, Capgemini. “Our learning initiatives are designed with an objective to provide end-to-end transformation through skill enhancement."

Keeping to the company’s vision for 2020, Capgemini is focussing on upskilling talent and expanding its capabilities in India. As part of this, it has already reskilled about 50,000 employees in India in the first half of 2020. "The areas of focus are majorly .Net; Java; Full Stack; Artificial Intelligence (AI), Agile and Automation," Dorairaj said.

The company is on track to meet its target of hiring 24,000 employees in India by 2020. It onboarded 9,500 people in the first half of 2020, which is a mix of freshers and lateral hires.

Capgemini recently launched 'Next', an AI-enabled digital learning platform to address all employee development needs.

During the pandemic, the Next platform has witnessed high traction among its employees. "Within 2.5 months of its launch, we had more than 50% of our employees registered on this learning platform," Dorairaj said.

One of Capgemini’s key focus areas is helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation efforts. Therefore, “there is a strong focus on developing learning programs that are aligned with business needs and capability building in emerging technologies," Dorairaj said.

The company has dedicated training programmes for both freshers and laterals. For freshers, the training duration is typically 2-3 months across various technologies including a pre-onboarding programme focussed on digital skills. The delivery model is a blend of digital learning and instructor- led training.

For lateral hires, Capgemini has initiated role-based upskilling programmes such as the ‘Automation Academy’ which enables employees to become certified automation engineers. As part of its ‘Skillpath’ initiative, developers can take up either a suite of skills or any adjacent skills based on their areas of interest.

