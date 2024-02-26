Capgemini will hire in big numbers in India in FY25
This hiring push comes as India's IT sector looks to rebound from a year of cautious global tech spending following macroeconomic uncertainties
Mumbai: Capgemini, a leading software services provider, plans to hire "in big numbers" in India for fiscal year 2025 (FY25), anticipating a surge in domestic business. In a conversation with Mint, Nisheeth Srivastava, chief technology & innovation officer, India Industry Platform, Capgemini, shared that the increase in headcount aligns with industry competitors, marking a positive shift after a challenging FY24 across the IT sector.