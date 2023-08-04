M&M Q1 result: M&M will not invest in any other bank, CEO Anish Shah1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 02:22 PM IST
M&M Q1 results: Mahindra & Mahindra CEO Anish Shah ,on Friday, said that capital allocation in RBL bank will remain unchanged
M&M Q1 results: After buying 3.53% stake in private lender RBL bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, on Friday, made it clear that it will not increase its capital allocation in RBL bank unless it finds a compelling strategic value in the bank in future. Earlier, Mahindra & Mahindra gave a hint of increasing its allocation in RBL bank to 9.9%.