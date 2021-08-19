Capital Float partners Razorpay on buy now pay later service

The company said it has witnessed its BNPL option increase average order values on partner platforms by up to 30% and repeat transactions by 40%. Conversions through BNPL are higher when compared to other payment methods and also lead to reduced cash on delivery (CoD) transactions, it said. Razorpay is the latest leading brand to join Capital Float’s partner portfolio which includes Amazon, Makemytrip, Spicejet, BoAT, Flo Mattresses, GoMechanic, Unacademy and Skullcandy.