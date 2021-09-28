Capital Float raises $50 million from investors led by Lightrock India

Capital Float said it has witnessed rapid growth over the past year, with 2.5 million customers now using its product to finance over Rs2,000 crore of online purchases annually. It has partnered with leading platforms such as Amazon, MakeMyTrip, Unacademy, and BoAt to help consumers finance purchases across e-commerce, travel, edtech, and healthcare and recently tied up with Razorpay to expand BNPL to over 100,000 merchants across the country.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}