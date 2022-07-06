Capital Float renames itself axio

“axio will not obsess over who is credit worthy, but will focus on making credit worthy for all." said Sashank Rishyasringa, Co-Founder, axio. “At Capital Float, we have been on an exciting journey to expand access to credit to individuals and households across India. With axio, we are deepening that commitment. We see instant credit at checkout as a way to make purchases more affordable, but also as the perfect tool to enable the start of credit journeys for millions of customers. Our goal is to be there along these journeys, meeting larger financial needs as they arise, matching our customers’ repayment consistency with financial products that grow with them and reward such discipline."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}