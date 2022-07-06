Capital Float renames itself axio

Capital Float renames itself axio1 min read . 07:17 PM IST
Capital Float, a digital financial company, has unified its offerings under a new identity – axio. According to the company, this move brings together the company’s three consumer finance products - pay later, personal credit and money management. Through axio, the company aims to offer a financial platform to consumers to access credit.
axio will be the brand name of CapFloat Financial Services Private Limited, a registered non-banking finance company (NBFC).
“axio will not obsess over who is credit worthy, but will focus on making credit worthy for all." said Sashank Rishyasringa, Co-Founder, axio. “At Capital Float, we have been on an exciting journey to expand access to credit to individuals and households across India. With axio, we are deepening that commitment. We see instant credit at checkout as a way to make purchases more affordable, but also as the perfect tool to enable the start of credit journeys for millions of customers. Our goal is to be there along these journeys, meeting larger financial needs as they arise, matching our customers’ repayment consistency with financial products that grow with them and reward such discipline."
Gaurav Hinduja, Co-Founder, axio, added “with NPAs at 1%, axio’s proprietary underwriting and collections infrastructure has been the bedrock of our risk management engine. This has enabled us to scale credit to the last mile at industry-leading low default rates. Given our roots as a digital lender to the underserved, we have always approached pay later as a credit-first business. As an NBFC, our fully regulated model has enabled us to grow systematically, balancing innovation in customer experience with guardrails around risk and compliance. As axio, we are excited to continue the journey of building a tech-first financial institution for the next 100 million Indian consumers."