Capital goods cos look up as capex cycle turns

Emkay Global Financial Services data at the end of Q2 suggested that companies such as Thermax, Triveni Engineering, Apar, and ABB India have witnessed double-digit order-book growth over the past three years. The government-led order flows remain strong and may continue driving momentum. Companies in the defence space are already benefiting from the Make in India initiative. Larsen & Toubro Ltd has secured a large order in the bullet train project. Arafat Saiyed, an analyst at Reliance Securities, said a further pickup in the private capex is likely to add to the order book.

