Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Capital infusion: Punjab & Sind Bank to convene EGM to seek shareholders' nod
Shares of the lender declined over 1% to close at 18 apiece on the BSE

Capital infusion: Punjab & Sind Bank to convene EGM to seek shareholders' nod

1 min read . 08:18 PM IST PTI

  • The bank will issue over 335 crore shares at 16.41 apiece to the government in lieu of the capital infusion
  • The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) will be conducted through video conferencing on March 25

Punjab & Sind Bank will convene an extraordinary general meeting on March 25 to seek shareholders' approval for 5,000 crore equity infusion by the government in exchange for shares.

Punjab & Sind Bank will convene an extraordinary general meeting on March 25 to seek shareholders' approval for 5,000 crore equity infusion by the government in exchange for shares.

The bank will issue over 335 crore shares at 16.41 apiece to the government in lieu of the capital infusion.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The bank will issue over 335 crore shares at 16.41 apiece to the government in lieu of the capital infusion.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

With the object to strengthen the capital adequacy of the Public Sector Banks (PSBs), the government has decided to infuse capital to the extent of 5,500 crore in the bank. The capital infusion will be by way of creation, issue and allotment of equity shares in favour of government on preferential allotment basis, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

"Shareholder approval is, therefore, sought for the issue of 3,351,614,868 equity shares of 10 each fully paid for cash at premium of 6.41 per share... up to the amount of 5,500 crore only, through preferential issue of equity shares in the favour of government," it said.

The entire preferential issue will be subscribed by the government.

The government's shareholding in the bank stands at 83.06 per cent as on date and will increase to 97.07 per cent post-issue of the preference shares.

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) will be conducted through video conferencing on March 25.

Shares of the lender declined over 1% to close at 18 apiece on the BSE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.