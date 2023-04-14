Capital reserve is not permanent item and does equal to free reserve3 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 02:58 PM IST
- Capital reserves are an essential aspect of financial statements that reflect the financial fitness and legitimacy of a corporation.
Capital reserves are an essential aspect of financial statements that reflect the financial fitness and legitimacy of a corporation. Adequate liquidity and profitability make an enterprise stand out in the competition, and proper management of these reserves plays a critical role in their success. This article will discuss the different types of reserves, their features, and their recognition in certain accounting transactions.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×