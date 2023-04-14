Capital reserve is not permanent item and does equal to free reserve

Reserves refer to the accumulated savings of members of a corporation that are segregated based on their objectives. These objectives can range from future growth to regulatory compliance, with each reserve type having a specific purpose. In general, readers of financial statements need to know the nature of each reserve and whether it is available for distribution as dividends or bonuses or is restricted for specific use. Capital reserves are a type of reserve that cannot be distributed as dividends until they are transferred to the common pool of free reserves that comply with the Companies Act, 2013.