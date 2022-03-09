CapitaLand appoints Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam as CEO, India Business Parks

“India is a core market for CapitaLand Investment, and it has significant potential for expansion as part of our growth strategy to position the company as a leading global real estate investment manager. Gauri Shankar has been in the company for over 10 years and has played a key role in launching and expanding our logistics business in India. He also brings a wealth of experience in private equity real estate investment and fund management as well as corporate finance. We are confident that Gauri Shankar will continue the momentum in leading a talented team through the company’s next phase of growth and delivering value to our stakeholders," said Jonathan Yap, CEO, Fund Management, who also oversees CLI’s business in India.