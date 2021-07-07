CapitaLand launches 2,250 crore logistics fund in India

“Ascendas-Firstspace has gone from strength to strength since its launch in 2017. Currently, we have six development assets across India and fully committed to our first fund. The steady growth demonstrates our investment and asset management capabilities as well as our customer-centric focus. The second fund will significantly increase our geographical footprint. With the growing penetration of e-commerce, modernisation of supply chain management and increased focus on manufacturing, we are well-positioned to tap on the rising demand for high-quality logistics and industrial space in India," said Aloke Bhuniya, CEO, Ascendas-Firstspace.