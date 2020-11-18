CapitaLand raises 1,700 crore green loans in India for business park project

“...The securing of the first green loans in India demonstrates CapitaLand’s commitment to grow our business in a responsible manner as we create long-term value for our stakeholders. We are glad to work with like-minded partners such as DBS and HSBC who support CapitaLand’s aim to develop greener buildings while continuing to contribute to the environmental and social well-being of our communities," Vinamra Srivastava, CEO, Business Parks, CapitaLand India, said.