CapMan Weighs €500 Million Stake Sale in Finnish Fiber Joint Venture

(Bloomberg) -- Investment firm CapMan Oyj is considering selling its stake in Valokuitunen Oy, a fiber joint venture it set up with Telia Co. in Finland, people with knowledge of the matter said.

CapMan is working with advisers on the potential divestment, which could fetch about €500 million ($582 million), said the people, who asked not to be named as the information is private. A formal sale process could start in September, according to the people.

Founded in 2020, Helsinki-based Valokuitunen, also known as VK, has about 400,000 households connected to its open fiber network in the country. CapMan’s infrastructure fund owns 60% of the company, while Nordic telecom operator Telia holds the rest, its website shows.

Deliberations are at an early stage and CapMan could decide against a deal, the people said. A representative for CapMan declined to comment, while VK didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Telia has “a strong track record of working both independently and in partnership with trusted infrastructure investors, and would be open to considering such a structure, if there would be an opportunity,” a representative said in response to Bloomberg News queries, declining to comment on specifics. The firm added it’s committed to developing Valokuitunen and sees continued growth in the Finnish fiber market.

CapMan has raised more than €8 billion since its inception in 1989, according to its website. It typically invests in real estate, infrastructure, natural capital and unlisted companies.

--With assistance from Jillian Deutsch.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com