MUMBAI : Capria Ventures, an investor in companies such as Betterplace, BharatAgri, Eduvanz and Edenfarm in India, said it has marked the first close of its second fund. The $100 million fund that primarily focuses on investing in global south counts India as one of its larger markets and will invest almost 60% of the fund in India, said Will Poole, cofounder and managing partner at Capria Ventures, in an interview.

“We find tremendous entrepreneurial energy in the global south and will look to invest almost 60% of the new fund in Indian and Southeast Asian region," said Poole.

The fund, said Poole, will add focus on generative AI and climate and will look to invest in 20-25 early-growth tech startups through this fund. A large portion of Capria’s existing investors have come back with bigger cheques to back its second fund, Poole said.

“Money is available for people with proven track record and our investors have been happy to come back with bigger commitments," said Poole. Some of its backers include institutional investors such as OIP Investment Trust and Gates Ventures as well as numerous foundations, individuals, and family offices, including Crystal Springs Foundation, Sall Family Foundation, Brakeman Family Trust and two founders of Pioneer Square Labs.

“Capria’s Fund II, with its added focus on Generative AI and Climate technologies, looks to invest in startups at the forefront of innovation, primed to disrupt traditional sectors, forge new industries and propel economic growth in Global South," said Larry Cohen, CEO, Gates Ventures.

Capria invests in markets such as India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Capria has already closed investments for its new fund in startups in Mexico, Brazil, Nigeria, and Egypt, including Kueski (fintech), Agrofy (agritech), MAX (mobility), and Paymob (fintech).

According to Poole, in 2023 alone, global south economies (ex. China) are expected to outpace their advanced economy counterparts—by around $100 billion—creating opportunities for entrepreneurs building startups serving those markets.

Capria helps activate relationships between founders and local VC firms in the tech hubs of the global south—from Sao Paulo to Lagos to Bengaluru to Jakarta. Capria’s family of funds collectively manage assets exceeding $200 million. Capria has offices in Seattle, Bengaluru, Nairobi and Washington DC.