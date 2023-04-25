Capria announces first close of $100 mn 2nd fund1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 10:13 PM IST
The $100 million fund that primarily focuses on investing in global south counts India as one of its larger markets and will invest almost 60% of the fund in India, said Will Poole, cofounder and managing partner at Capria Ventures.
MUMBAI : Capria Ventures, an investor in companies such as Betterplace, BharatAgri, Eduvanz and Edenfarm in India, said it has marked the first close of its second fund. The $100 million fund that primarily focuses on investing in global south counts India as one of its larger markets and will invest almost 60% of the fund in India, said Will Poole, cofounder and managing partner at Capria Ventures, in an interview.
