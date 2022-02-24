Capricon Energy gets tax refund in retro tax case

NEW DELHI : Capricorn Energy PLC., formerly Cairn Energy Plc., said on Thursday it has received $1.06 billion in tax refund from the Indian government after the company withdrew its law suits seeking to enforce a favourable arbitration award in a controversial tax dispute.

“Capricorn is pleased to confirm that the expected Indian tax refund of Rs79 billion has now been paid and net proceeds of $1.06 billion have been received," the company said in a statement.

The British energy major also said that a circular is expected to be issued in early March detailing the shareholder resolutions required in connection with the company’s proposed shareholder return of up to US$700 million. This comprises $500 million tender offer and $200 million ongoing share repurchase programme, the company said.

The tax refund is made under India’s Taxation (Amendment Act) 2021 which sought to end all the disputes arising from a retrospective amendment to the Income Tax Act made in 2012. The tax refund is made after nullifying the tax assessment originally levied against the company in January 2016 under the 2012 amendment.

The settlement of the tax dispute meant that Capricorn forgoes its rights under a 2020 arbitral tribunal award in its favour asking India to pay $1232.8 million plus interest and $22.38 million towards arbitration and legal costs.

Experts described the settlement of the case within six months of bringing in a legal framework for resolving these cases a positive development. “Considering the covid pandemic, the complexities involved and the approvals needed, settling the dispute in about six months is a positive development," said Amit Maheshwari, tax partner at AKM Global, tax and consulting firm.

This is one of the 17 long-drawn disputes over taxation of offshore sale of Indian assets that the government is trying to settle. The settlement scheme seeks to nullify the tax demands raised or confirmed before 28 May 2012 by applying an anti-abuse provision introduced the Income Tax Act in 2012 during the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. There is unanimity among the government and the opposition leaders about the need for settling these cases.

